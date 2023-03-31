Curry, Poole, Thompson shoot Warriors past Spurs 130-115

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 20 3-pointers with Curry scoring 33 points, Thompson 31 and Poole 27 to send the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 130-115. Poole’s first of six 3s gave Golden State three players with 200 or more 3-pointers this season. The Warriors are only the second team to do so. This might have marked the final time Gregg Popovich faced off against dear friend, pupil and former assistant and player Steve Kerr. They shared a hug and some words after the final buzzer. Keldon Johnson scored 22 points off the bench to lead the Spurs.

