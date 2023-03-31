South Carolina’s streak ends in maybe Boston’s final game

DALLAS (AP) — South Carolina won’t repeat as the NCAA women’s national champion. The Gamecocks’ shot at perfection and a repeat ended with a 77-73 loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Final Four. That ended a 42-game winning streak. The Gamecocks had won their first 36 games this season to get to their third consecutive Final Four. It might have been the final game for South Carolina All-American Aliyah Boston, who had eight points and 10 rebounds while plagued by foul trouble.

