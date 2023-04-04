AP exclusive: MLB average salary up 11% year after lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1% to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the biggest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press. The surge follows a spending spree in the first offseason since players and owners agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement last March. Texas Rangers shortstop and union executive subcommittee member Marcus Semien calls it “a step in the right direction.” The New York Mets led the way with a $355 million payroll, $70 million more than the previous high for a season’s start. Seven teams topped $200 million.

