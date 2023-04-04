AP source: Browns WR Woods injures Achilles in workout

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the injury says the Cleveland Browns believe wide receiver Michael Woods II tore his Achilles tendon while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson. A sixth-round draft pick last year, Woods got hurt Monday while catching passes in Texas with Watson, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Browns are still waiting for their doctors to examine the 23-year-old. Woods played at Oklahoma. He had just five catches as a rookie, but the Browns have been encouraged by his development and expected him to have an impact this season.

