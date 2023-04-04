Athanasiou scores twice as Blackhawks beat Flames 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped an eight-game slide by topping the desperate Calgary Flames for a 4-3 victory. Jujhar Khaira and Austin Wagner also scored for Chicago, which began the night in last place in the NHL. The Blackhawks swept the three-game series against the Flames. Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist for Calgary, which had won four in a row. With four games left in the Flames’ regular season, Calgary remains two points back of Winnipeg for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

