Bogdanovic’s 26 lead Young-less Hawks past Bulls 123-105

CHICAGO (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, as the Atlanta Hawks overcame the loss of leading scorer Trae Young to beat the Chicago Bulls 123-105. Young didn’t make the trip to Chicago due to a non-COVID illness, and starting forward De’Andre Hunter missed his third consecutive game because of a left knee bruise. But Bogdanovic alleviated some of the scoring concerns by scoring 11 of the Hawks’ first 13 points after Zach LaVine scored a field goal to open the game. The Hawks (40-39) hold a two-game lead over the Bulls (38-41), who clinched a play-in spot by virtue of Orlando’s loss to Cleveland earlier in the evening. LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points.

