Catching Canada is the challenge at women’s hockey worlds

The two-time defending champion Canadians are considered the favorites entering the International Ice Hockey Federation women’s world championships this week. Canada returns a talent-laden and experienced roster that features just one player making her tournament debut, and 17 skaters who were members of the team that won gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. The United States team is one in transition, and retooling under second-year coach John Wroblewski. While Hilary Knight returns to compete in her 13th world tournament, the Americans’ roster includes five skaters making their national team debuts. The 10-nation, 12-day tournament opens in suburban Toronto on Wednesday.

