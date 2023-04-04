Handful of NHL contenders thrive following major injuries

A handful of NHL teams have not only survived but thrived after losing a star player to injury. The Vegas Golden Knights have risen to the top of the Western Conference without captain Mark Stone. The Minnesota Wild are rolling in the Central Division without Kirill Kaprizov. The New York Islanders have pushed into a playoff spot without Mathew Barzal. And the Carolina Hurricanes have maintained their Metropolitan Division lead without Andrei Svechnikov. A combination of savvy trade deadline acquisitions, good coaching and players taking advantage of bigger opportunities have combined to help those contenders fill a major void.

