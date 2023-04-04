Iowa’s Clark: Don’t criticize LSU’s Reese for gesture

NEW YORK (AP) — Iowa standout Caitlin Clark says there’s no reason for LSU’s Angel Reese to be criticized on social media for waving her hand while staring down Clark during the women’s NCAA championship game. Clark made a similar face-waving gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s Elite Eight victory. Clark said on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” that “everybody knew there was going to be a little bit of trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel.” Social media was divided over the gesture, with some saying it was just part of the game and others saying Reese lacked grace in victory.

