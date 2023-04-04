Keys beats Navarro at Charleston Open; Kenin finishes win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Madison Keys grabbed an early lead and breezed into the second round of the Charleston Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over wild-card entry Emma Navarro. Navarro was the 2021 NCAA singles champion and her father owns the green-clay tournament. The temperature was around 80 degrees Tuesday. Keys took a 4-0 lead in the match. She wound up with a 7-0 edge in aces. Keys won the Charleston title in 2019 and was the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open. Other winners Tuesday included 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Paula Badosa.

