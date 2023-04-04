Marlins’ Alcantara pitches 1:57 CG, majors’ 1st this season

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched the major leagues’ first complete game this season, a three-hitter that led the Miami Marlins to a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner pitched six of the big leagues’ 36 complete games last season. He struck out five and walked one in a 1-hour, 57-minute game that was shortest of the season. Avisaíl Garcia homered in the second inning for the game’s only run. Twins starter Kenta Maeda, who missed last season after having Tommy John surgery, struck out nine before leaving in the sixth with an apparent arm issue.

