MATCHDAY: Cup ‘clasico’ in Spain; Man United hosts Brentford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will look for a reaction from his team in a home match against Brentford in the Premier League. United was overwhelmed in a 2-0 loss at Newcastle on Sunday and has dropped to fifth place. It is behind Newcastle and Tottenham on goal difference in the race for a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League. Last-place Serie A club Cremonese hosts Fiorentina in the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals. French Cup holder Nantes hosts Lyon in the semifinals of the competition. Barcelona needs a draw at home against Real Madrid to reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2021. Borussia Dortmund visit defending champion Leipzig in the quarterfinals of the German Cup.

By The Associated Press

