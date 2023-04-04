Mitchell scores 43 to lead Cavs to 117-113 win over Magic
By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points, his fourth straight 40-point game, to help Cleveland to a 117-113 win over the Orlando Magic. The win secure the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference for the Cavaliers. Mitchell scored Cleveland’s last six points to become the first Cavalier ever to score 40 or more points in four straight games. Caris Levert added 19 points in Cleveland’s 50th win of the season, giving them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Markelle Fultz had 23 points and eight assists, and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic (34-45).