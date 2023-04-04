Padres’ Machado ejected after being called out on violation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning against Arizona. Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and appeared to be calling time as the clock wound down to eight seconds, by which time a batter must be facing the pitcher under new rules adopted for this season. Kulpa didn’t grant time, apparently because the clock had already hit eight seconds, and called him out. Machado stood at the plate arguing with Kulpa as manager Bob Melvin came out. Machado said something to Kulpa and was ejected.

