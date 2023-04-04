Purdue’s Zach Edey wins Wooden Award as top hoops player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Edey of Purdue has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player. Caitlin Clark of Iowa won the women’s award. Edey is the first Canadian-born winner and the second player from Purdue to be honored. He joins Glenn Robinson who won in 1994. Purdue was upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Clark led the Hawkeyes to the women’s championship game where they lost to LSU. Edey and Clark will receive their awards on Friday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

