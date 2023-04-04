South Carolina’s Brea Beal to enter WNBA draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina defensive stopper Brea Beal has declared for the WNBA draft. Beal announced her decision on social media Tuesday. She was part of the Gamecocks’ top-ranked recruiting class in 2019 and helped the team to three Southeastern Conference tournament titles, three Final Fours and a national championship in 2022. Beal is a 6-foot-1 guard from Rock Island, Illinois. She’s projected as a late first-round selection in the WNBA draft that will be held Monday. Beal’s teammate Aliyah Boston figures to be the No. 1 overall pick

