Suns clinch playoff spot, rout injury-riddled Spurs 115-94

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns never trailed, beating the depleted San Antonio Spurs 115-94 to clinch a playoff spot. The Suns (44-35) won their sixth in a row, the longest current winning streak in the NBA. With one more victory in the final three games, Phoenix would assure itself of the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and home-court advantage in the first round. Chris Paul scored 22 points, while Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Durant scored 18 points and reserve Torrey Craig added 15. The Suns are 7-0 when Durant has been in their lineup, with the last four games coming since the 13-time All-Star returned from an ankle injury March 29.

