Torkelson homers, gets 3 hits to lead Tigers over Astros 6-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Spencer Torkelson had three hits, highlighted by a two-run homer in the eighth inning, to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros. The Tigers, who won 7-6 in 11 innings Monday, have won two games in Houston after being swept by Tampa Bay in their opening series. Detroit led by one with one out in the eighth when Riley Greene tied a career high with his third hit of the night on a single to center field. Torkelson followed with his soaring shot to center to make it 5-2.

