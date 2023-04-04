Toronto ends 3-game skid in Whit Merrifield’s return to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi and four relievers limited Kansas City to one run on four hits and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Royals. Matt Chapman was 3-for-4 with a double for Toronto, and Whit Merrifield doubled and scored the go-ahead run in his first appearance at Kauffman Stadium since he was traded to the Blue Jays last August. Kikuchi allowed one run on three hits and retired the side in order three times over his five innings. Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth for his second save. Kris Bubic took the loss.

