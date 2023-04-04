Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl says he’s returning for fifth season
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl says he plans to return to the Badgers next season for his fifth year of eligibility. The 6-foot-9 forward announced his decision on social media. Wahl is capitalizing on the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted players due to the pandemic. Wahl averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Wisconsin went 20-15 and reached the NIT semifinals this season.