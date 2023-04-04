Wisdom’s 3 hits, 6-run seventh, power Cubs over Reds 12-5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Wisdom doubled twice and had three hits and three RBIs, leading the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 to even their three-game series. Wisdom’s two-run single highlighted a six-run seventh inning that overcame a 3-2 deficit Chicago had 16 hits, including four doubles. Cody Bellinger went 3 for 5 with an RBI, a day after hitting a three-run homer that ended his 0-for-11 start with the Cubs. Ian Happ went 3 for 4 with a tying double. The University of Cincinnati product is a .296 career hitter against the Reds.

