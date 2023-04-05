Fiorentina beats Cremonese in 1st leg of Italian Cup semi

CREMONA, Italy (AP) — Cremonese’s surprising Italian Cup run looks set to end as it lost 2-0 at home to Fiorentina in the first leg of their semifinal. Arthur Cabral headed Fiorentina into the lead in the first half and Nicolás González converted a penalty after the break following an incident which also saw Cremonese defender Emanuel Aiwu sent off for handball. The return leg is on April 27 and the winner will face either Juventus or Inter Milan. Cremonese had eliminated Serie A leader Napoli and Roma in succession to reach the last four of the cup competition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.