Frank Lampard could be short-term fix for Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea could turn to club great Frank Lampard to lead the team until the end of the season amid the search for a full-time replacement for Graham Potter. Lampard is reportedly in talks with Chelsea about taking over as interim coach. He has been without a job since being fired by Everton in January after a year in charge. It would mark another return to Stamford Bridge for Lampard. He played for Chelsea from 2001-14 and became its all-time leading scorer. Then he managed the club from July 2019 to January 2021. Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann have been linked replacing Potter on a permanent basis.

