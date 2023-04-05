Kansas lawmakers poised to override veto on trans athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas are poised to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college. The state House voted 84-40 on Wednesday to override Kelly’s third veto of a measure on transgender athletes in three years. Supporters had exactly the two-thirds majority they needed. A Senate vote is expected Wednesday afternoon. Supporters expect to have more than a two-thirds majority. The measure would take effect July 1. It’s among several hundred proposals aimed at rolling back LGBTQ rights nationwide. Kansas lawmakers also passed a bill Tuesday banning transgender people from using public restrooms and other facilities associated with their gender identities.

