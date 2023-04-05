Marvin Jones back to play for an improved Detroit Lions team

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Marvin Jones moved his wife and five children from Miami to San Diego and planned to sign with an NFL team on the West Coast. The receiver said Wednesday he could not resist an opportunity to play in Detroit again for a franchise that suddenly has a favorable impression around the league. The Lions found the veteran receiver it wanted to fill the void left when DJ Chark signed with the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago in free agency. Jones has 542 catches for 7,386 yards and 58 touchdowns in his career.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.