Mitchell homers in 9th as Brewers sweep Mets with 7-6 win
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a tiebreaking homer off Adam Ottavino in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets 7-6 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. Mitchell sent a 3-2 cutter from Ottavino over the right-field wall for his third homer in his past two games. The rookie outfielder went deep twice Tuesday in a 9-0 triumph. The Brewers swept a series of at least three games for the first time since winning three straight at Cincinnati from June 17 to 19 last season.