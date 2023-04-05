Nico Williams shuts down social media accounts after insults

MADRID (AP) — Spain forward Nico Williams has shut down his social media accounts after a wave of insults from fans following his misses in Athletic Bilbao’s elimination in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Athletic was eliminated by Osasuna 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in extra time on Tuesday. Athletic won 1-0 in regulation but Williams squandered a couple of great chances to increase the lead and possibly seal the team’s spot in the final. The 20-year-old forward missed over the crossbar with only the goalkeeper to beat in the 70th minute. He also couldn’t find the net from inside the area in the 87th.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.