Nico Williams shuts down social media accounts after insults
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Spain forward Nico Williams has shut down his social media accounts after a wave of insults from fans following his misses in Athletic Bilbao’s elimination in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Athletic was eliminated by Osasuna 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in extra time on Tuesday. Athletic won 1-0 in regulation but Williams squandered a couple of great chances to increase the lead and possibly seal the team’s spot in the final. The 20-year-old forward missed over the crossbar with only the goalkeeper to beat in the 70th minute. He also couldn’t find the net from inside the area in the 87th.