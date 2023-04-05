Nugent-Hopkins reaches 100 points, surging Oilers beat Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins became the third Edmonton skater to reach 100 points this season, Klim Kostin had a goal and an assist and the surging Oilers extended their points streak to 12 games with a 3-1 victory over the woeful Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Nick Bjugstad and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who have won six straight and strengthened their hold on second place in the Pacific Division. Jack Campbell stopped 27 shots. Troy Terry scored Anaheim’s goal and Lukas Dostal made 30 saves.

