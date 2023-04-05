US beats Japan 7-1 to open women’s world hockey championship

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored twice and the United States beat Japan 7-1 on Wednesday to open group play in the women’s world hockey championship. Also in Group A, Canada faced Switzerland in the night game. Earlier in Group B, Jenniina Nylund had three goals to help Finland rout France 14-1. Megan Keller, Taylor Heise, Hannah Bilka, Abbey Murphy and new captain Hilary Knight also scored and Aerin Frankel made 12 saves. Haruka Toko scored for Japan. In Finland’s rout, Petra Nieminen, Emilia Vesa and Viivi Vainikka each scored twice and Sanni Ahola allowed a goal on 12 shots. Estelle Duvin scored for France.

