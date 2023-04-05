What next for Messi? A look at the options if he leaves PSG

PARIS (AP) — When Lionel Messi was jeered by Paris Saint-Germain fans during last Sunday’s home defeat to Lyon, their relationship looked like it had reached breaking point. PSG has lost eight games in 2023 and fans seem to primarily blame Messi for the alarming slump, perhaps perceiving that he’s lost interest since winning the World Cup. Messi would have plenty of options if he does leave PSG at the end of the season. He has been linked with a massively lucrative move to play in Saudi Arabia for Al Hilal. But a move back to former club Barcelona or a switch to Manchester City and even David Beckham’s MLS side Inter Miami are possible options.

