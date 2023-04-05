White Sox star Anderson ejected, alleges quick-pitch

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants after appearing to claim he was quick-pitched by Logan Webb. With a 1-2 count in the third inning, Anderson was in the batter’s box but not settled into his stance when Webb began his delivery with 11 seconds left on the pitch clock. Anderson stepped out and was already walking toward the home dugout when Webb threw strike three down the middle. It was unclear if Anderson tried to call timeout. Plate umpire D.J. Reyburn called Anderson out on strikes, and Anderson then turned back toward Reyburn to argue.

