Canadiens’ Gurianov opts out of team’s Pride night pregame

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens’ Denis Gurianov has decided not to wear his team’s themed warmup jersey for Pride night on Thursday, citing family reasons. The Russian forward is the seventh NHL player to recently opt out of wearing rainbow-colored jerseys on their teams’ Pride nights. Gurianov will not take part in the pregame skate when the Canadiens host the Washington Capitals. A Russian law restricts “propaganda” about LGBTQ+ people, including in advertising, media and the arts. Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said it was hard to comment on Gurianov’s decision because he’d never walked a day in his shoes.

