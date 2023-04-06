Czech Republic beats Japan 2-1 in OT in women’s world hockey

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Katerina Mrazova scored on a rebound on a delayed penalty at 3:16 of overtime to give the Czech Republic a 2-1 victory over Japan on Thursday in the women’s world hockey championship. Daniels Pejsova opened the scoring for the Czech Republic with 37 seconds left in the first period. Rui Ukita tied it for Japan at 3:14 of the third period. Blanka Skodova made 16 saves for the Czech Republic. Miyuu Masuhara stopped 26 shots for Japan. Japan dropped its second straight in Group A after falling 7-1 to the United States on Wednesday. Earlier in Group B, Celina Haider had two goals and two assists in Germany’s 6-2 victory over Sweden in Group B. Franziska Feldmeier also scored twice for Germany.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.