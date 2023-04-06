European tour wins case with LIV Golf after panel ruling

An independent tribunal has ruled that the European tour was within its rights to sanction members who competed on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf without permission. An appeal panel at Sports Resolutions found that players including Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood committed “serious breaches” of the European tour code of behavior by playing in LIV Golf events last year despite requests to be released having been refused. The ruling allows the European tour to impose fines of $125,000 on players competing in the rival league without a conflicting events release.

