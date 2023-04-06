Garcia chastises Masters media to stop talking about LIV-PGA

Sergio Garcia is tired of talking about the LIV-PGA Tour feud. After opening the Masters with a 2-over 74, Garcia shot back at reporters who asked if this felt like a normal event with all that’s going on away from the course. Garcia called it “totally normal” and claimed the media is ”making a big deal out of this.” Garcia was among 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV tour taking part in the first major of the year, The number quickly dropped to 17 when Kevin Na withdrew after playing only nine holes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.