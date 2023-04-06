Garcia chastises Masters media to stop talking about LIV-PGA
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP National Writer
Sergio Garcia is tired of talking about the LIV-PGA Tour feud. After opening the Masters with a 2-over 74, Garcia shot back at reporters who asked if this felt like a normal event with all that’s going on away from the course. Garcia called it “totally normal” and claimed the media is ”making a big deal out of this.” Garcia was among 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV tour taking part in the first major of the year, The number quickly dropped to 17 when Kevin Na withdrew after playing only nine holes.