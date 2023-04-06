Hovland overcomes Tiger anxiety, tied for 1st at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — When Viktor Hovland learned he would be playing the first two rounds of the Masters with Tiger Woods, his heart started to race and his anxiety level spiked. He says his heart kind of went a little bit further up in his throat. But Hovland overcame it all, shooting a bogey-free round of 65 for an early share of the lead at the Masters with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm. The Norwegian will be playing with Woods and Xander Schauffele again in Friday’s second round at Augusta National.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.