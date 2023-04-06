New world order: LIV looks to make its mark at Masters
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP National Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is still a popular figure at Augusta National, even if the crowds that followed him during the first round of the Masters were smaller than previous years. Lefty opened with a 1-under 71 on a day when Brooks Koepka fired the biggest salvo for the upstart LIV tour. Koepka is tied for the lead after a 65. Just imagine the fallout if he claims a green jacket for the Saudi-backed tour. Eighteen players from LIV qualified for the Masters. That dropped to 17 when Kevin Na withdrew after nine holes. Koepka led six LIV players who broke par.