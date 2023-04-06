The opening round of the Masters at a glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The opening round of the Masters produced a star-studded leaderboard with Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland sharing the lead with rounds of 7-under 65. Cameron Young and Jason Day were two shots back, and a pack another shot back included defending champion Scottie Scheffler and fellow major winners Shane Lowry and Adam Scott. Tiger Woods limped his way to a round of 74 and is in danger of missing the cut at the Masters for the first time as a professional. Sam Bennett raised some eyebrows with his round of 68, the best by an amateur in a major since Hovland shot 67 at the 2019 U.S. Open.

