AP source: Titans reach 4-year deal with Pro Bowler Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans agreed Friday to a four-year contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The Titans picked up the two-time defensive captain’s fifth-year option for 2023 for $10.76 million last April. The person confirmed the extension on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Titans had not announced the deal. ESPN.com first reported the deal was worth up to $94 million with $66 million guaranteed. Agent Paul DeRousselle did not return messages from the AP.

