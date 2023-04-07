Arsenal’s trust in Mikel Arteta paying off, says Klopp

In a season of so many coaching changes in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp says Arsenal is a good example of what can happen when a club practices patience. Mikel Arteta takes his first-place team to Liverpool on Sunday as the Gunners try to move a step closer to their first Premier League title since 2004. Arteta took charge in 2019 and guided the team to back-to-back eighth-place finishes. Questions were asked last season when Arsenal got off to a terrible start. Klopp says, “Mikel deserved each minute he got there when it was not going perfectly well.” Chelsea’s firing of Graham Potter on Sunday was the 13th managerial departure this season — the most in league history.

