Chiefs’ Kelce throws wild first pitch before Guards’ opener

CLEVELAND (AP) — Travis Kelce showed why he’s best known for catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, not throwing them. Kansas City’s star tight end threw a wild ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians’ season opener against the Seattle Mariners. Kelce bounced his pitch way in front of the plate and Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber jumped out of the way to avoid injury as the ball rolled into the backstop. Kelce was joined on the field by his mother, Donna, who became a celebrity during Super Bowl week as her sons, Travis and Jason, squared off for the NFL title.

