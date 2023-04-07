Depleted Mavs lose to Bulls, eliminated from play-in race

DALLAS (AP) — Coby White scored 24 points and the short-handed Chicago Bulls rallied past the depleted Mavericks 115-112. The loss eliminated Dallas from play-in contention a year after the club reached the Western Conference finals. Dallas coach Jason Kidd said before the game an “organizational decision” was made to limit Luka Doncic to the first quarter while sitting fellow All-Star Kyrie Irving and four other regulars before the club was eliminated from the postseason. The Mavs led by double figures despite the move. But a rag-tag group that spent most of the season at the end of the bench couldn’t hold the lead in the second half.

