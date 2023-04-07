East play-in field set, Embiid poised to win scoring title

The Eastern Conference play-in tournament matchups are set. The NBA’s scoring race seems over as well. Brooklyn will be seeded sixth in the East and gets the chance to face Philadelphia in Round 1. That means the Nets will be taking on a soon-to-be two-time scoring champion in Joel Embiid. Dallas’ Luka Doncic was the only player left with any sort of realistic chance to catch Embiid. But Doncic played about one quarter of the Mavs’ game against Chicago on Friday and his average dropped to 32.4 points per game. Embiid is at 33.1 per game and will likely finish there.

