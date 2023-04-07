Hauser scores career-high 26, Celtics beat Raptors 121-102

BOSTON (AP) — Sam Hauser scored a career-high 26 points and the Boston Celtics cruised past the Toronto Raptors 121-102. Jayson Tatum finished with 21 points and sat out the entire second half as the Celtics posted a 4-0 sweep in the season series. It is Boston’s first sweep over Toronto since 2009-10. The Celtics, who secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs in Wednesday’s win over Toronto, played without All-Star Jaylen Brown after he accidentally cut a finger on his shooting hand on Thursday. He also will miss Sunday’s regular-season finale against Atlanta but expects to be ready to go in time for the start of the postseason. Pascal Siakim led Toronto with 19 points. The loss locks the Raptors into the ninth seed an play-in matchup with Chicago on Wednesday.

