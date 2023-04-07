Skip to Content
Inter held 1-1 by Salernitana after late Candreva goal

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Former Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva has scored a stunning goal in the final minute to help Salernitana snatch a 1-1 draw against his old club in Serie A. Candreva’s strike canceled out Robin Gosens’ early opener for Inter. Inter hasn’t won for more than a month. Inter moved level on points with third-placed AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s match at Empoli later. Fifth-placed Roma is a point further back in a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying places. Leader Napoli visited Lecce late. The other seven matches in Serie A this weekend are on Saturday because of the Easter holiday.

Associated Press

