Ireland coach Pauw denies allegations in NWSL report
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The coach of Ireland’s women’s national soccer team called allegations of weight shaming during her time as a coach in the National Women’s Soccer League false and ridiculous. Coach Vera Pauw made the comments before a pair of matches against the United States, the first set for Saturday in Austin, Texas. The allegations against Pauw, who coached the Houston Dash in 2018, were outlined in a report resulting from an investigation into misconduct in the league that was released in December.