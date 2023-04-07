Ireland coach Pauw denies allegations in NWSL report

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The coach of Ireland’s women’s national soccer team called allegations of weight shaming during her time as a coach in the National Women’s Soccer League false and ridiculous. Coach Vera Pauw made the comments before a pair of matches against the United States, the first set for Saturday in Austin, Texas. The allegations against Pauw, who coached the Houston Dash in 2018, were outlined in a report resulting from an investigation into misconduct in the league that was released in December.

