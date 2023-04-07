Kings rest Fox, Sabonis, Huerter vs. Warriors
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings are resting their top three scorers for their game against the Golden State Warriors that has major playoff implications. Coach Mike Brown said De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter all will sit out with Sacramento having clinched its playoff berth and will likely be locked in as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The game has much more meaning for the defending-champion Warriors, who could be relegated to the play-in tournament if they lose one or both of their final two games.