Mavs to sit Irving, 4 others in game with draft implications
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas is sitting Kyrie Irving and four other regulars against Chicago in a game with draft implications and with the Mavericks facing postseason elimination if they lose. Irving is out Friday night against Chicago to recover from a right foot injury. The others resting are Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood. The Mavericks and Bulls are tied for the 10th-worst record in the NBA. Dallas gets to keep its first-round pick if it’s in the top 10. If it’s 11th or lower, it goes to the New York Knicks as part of the 2019 trade for Kristaps Porzingis.