Pasquantino, Perez hit home runs as Royals beat Giants 3-1

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino hit his first home run of the season leading off the fourth, Salvador Perez connected in the eighth for his first of 2023 and a key insurance run, and the Kansas City Royals spoiled San Francisco’s home opener by beating the Giants 3-1. Nicky Lopez added an RBI single as the Royals backed right-hander Brad Keller in just the second win so far for Kansas City, which had lost three straight and went 1-6 at home to start the season. Bench coach Paul Hoover is guiding the Royals with manager Matt Quatraro out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Associated Press

