Realmuto’s 2-run homer powers Phillies past Reds 5-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto snapped a tie game with a two-run home run in the seventh inning and Edmundo Sosa added a solo shot to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 win in their home opener over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Trea Turner had two hits and scored two runs in his Phillies’ home debut. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins raised the 2022 championship banner in center field to a raucous ovation. Realmuto’s first homer of the season came on full-count drive to left-center.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.