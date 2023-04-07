Realmuto’s 2-run homer powers Phillies past Reds 5-2
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto snapped a tie game with a two-run home run in the seventh inning and Edmundo Sosa added a solo shot to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 win in their home opener over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Trea Turner had two hits and scored two runs in his Phillies’ home debut. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins raised the 2022 championship banner in center field to a raucous ovation. Realmuto’s first homer of the season came on full-count drive to left-center.